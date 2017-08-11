XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/08/2017 - 15:17 BST

Manchester City Midfielder Weighs Up Portugal and Spain Options

 




Vitoria Guimaraes and Alaves are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Divine Naah this month.

The Ghanaian joined the Manchester City set up in 2014 and is yet to make single senior appearance for the club despite being on their books for more than three years.




He has had loan spells at Stromsgodset, NAC Breda and Orebro, but is now prepared to leave the Etihad on a permanent basis this summer, with only a year left on his contract.

Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for him and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes and La Liga side Alaves are in the running for him.
 


The midfielder is currently assessing the options on his table as he takes a decision whether to move to Portugal or join Alaves, who finished in the top half of La Liga last season.  

It is clear Manchester City have no plans for him going forward and the midfielder is not keen to have one more loan spell, with a permanent move believed to be on the cards.

The 21-year-old did not feature for Manchester City’s reserve team during his three-year stint at the club.
 