Marcus Antonsson Seals Blackburn Loan As Key Detail Shows Leeds Have No Intention of Early Recall

Leeds United have confirmed that Marcus Antonsson has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan, with a key detail in the move showing the Whites are not counting on even considering a potential early recall.



The Swedish striker has linked up with the League One outfit on a loan deal which will run for the season.











And in a sign that Antonsson is firmly out of Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans this term, Blackburn have confirmed that the Whites have given them permission to play the striker in cup competitions.



As such, if Leeds are still involved in cup competitions later this season, even if an agreement was reached to recall Antonsson, he would not be able to play due to being cup-tied.





The key detail indicates Christiansen is not even leaving open the possibility of bringing Antonsson back early.