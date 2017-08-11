XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/08/2017 - 12:10 BST

Marcus Antonsson Seals Blackburn Loan As Key Detail Shows Leeds Have No Intention of Early Recall

 




Leeds United have confirmed that Marcus Antonsson has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan, with a key detail in the move showing the Whites are not counting on even considering a potential early recall.

The Swedish striker has linked up with the League One outfit on a loan deal which will run for the season.




And in a sign that Antonsson is firmly out of Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans this term, Blackburn have confirmed that the Whites have given them permission to play the striker in cup competitions.

As such, if Leeds are still involved in cup competitions later this season, even if an agreement was reached to recall Antonsson, he would not be able to play due to being cup-tied.
 


The key detail indicates Christiansen is not even leaving open the possibility of bringing Antonsson back early.

Antonsson has been registered by Blackburn in time to be in the mix to play in Rovers' League One fixture at Ewood Park against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Leeds signed Antonsson from Kalmar last summer after he had scored ten goals in just 12 Allsvenskan games.

But the Yorkshirte giants have concluded they have little use for Antonsson at Elland Road.
 