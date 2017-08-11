Mauricio Pochettino Says “Time to Move On” From Danny Rose Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that full-back Danny Rose has apologised for his comments about the club and insists the defender still has a lot to offer to his team.



The 27-year-old, in an interview with the Sun on Thursday, said that his club needed to sign two or three more players and "not ones you had to Google."











The England international though later apologised for his comments, stating that he had no desire to hurt the sentiments of his chairman of the club, his manager and his team-mates.



"Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged", Rose said via a statement.





The Tottenham manager on his part acknowledged the apology and said that Rose's statement didn't affect his position at the club.

"Of course he has a future and I want to keep him here. Nothing has changed on my perception of him", Pochettino said in his pre-Newcastle press conference.



"He apologised to everyone and now it's time to move on.



"It's in the past."



Rose has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, with the defender also revealing that he is well aware of the kind of salary he could command in the current market.

