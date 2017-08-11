XRegister
06 October 2016

11/08/2017 - 15:30 BST

My Wealth Is Like Wallpaper – Newcastle Supremo Mike Ashley Can’t Bankroll Big Spending

 




Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has insisted he does not have enough money to bankroll a push to compete with the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

The Magpies were led back up to the top flight by Rafael Benitez and are now preparing for life back in the Premier League under the Spaniard.




Benitez has been left frustrated by a lack of transfer activity at St. James' Park, but is still trying to make additions ahead of his side's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

But bankrolling a push for Benitez to lead Newcastle up to the top end of the Premier League may be beyond Ashley.
 


He told Sky Sports News: "I'm nowhere near wealthy enough to compete with clubs like Man City.

"I don't have the ability to write a cheque for £200m.

"In theory I'm a multi-billionaire, but in reality my wealth is like wallpaper – it's all in Sports Direct shares", Ashley added.

Newcastle keeping hold of Benitez has been considered a coup given the Spaniard's standing in the game as a former Real Madrid, Inter and Liverpool manager.

The Spaniard looks likely to have to wheel and deal to make new additions, with players set to be offloaded to make room at St. James' Park.

Newcastle have recently been linked with a move to sign full-back Kenedy on loan from Chelsea.

Meanwhile inflation in transfer fees has reached epic proportions, with stars such as Nemanja Matic (£40m), Kyle Walker (£50m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£46.5m) costing big sums.
 