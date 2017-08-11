My Wealth Is Like Wallpaper – Newcastle Supremo Mike Ashley Can’t Bankroll Big Spending

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has insisted he does not have enough money to bankroll a push to compete with the biggest clubs in the Premier League.



The Magpies were led back up to the top flight by Rafael Benitez and are now preparing for life back in the Premier League under the Spaniard.











Benitez has been left frustrated by a lack of transfer activity at St. James' Park, but is still trying to make additions ahead of his side's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.



But bankrolling a push for Benitez to lead Newcastle up to the top end of the Premier League may be beyond Ashley.





He told Sky Sports News: " I'm nowhere near wealthy enough to compete with clubs like Man City.