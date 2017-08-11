XRegister
06 October 2016

11/08/2017 - 15:21 BST

No More Offers – Roma Deal-Maker Says Ball In Leicester’s Court On Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has insisted that the club won’t be making any improved offers for Riyad Mahrez and has stressed that the decision is now up to Leicester City.

The 26-year-old winger has been one of Roma’s top targets this summer, but they have found Leicester to be tough negotiators in their pursuit of the Algeria international.




Mahrez has already agreed a contract with Roma and wants to move to Italy, though the Foxes have knocked back multiple offers from the Giallorossi for the Algerian winger.

Roma remain keen to sign Mahrez this summer and there has been talk that they are working on a fresh bid for the player, but Monchi insisted the club won’t be slapping in any more bids.
 


The Roma deal-maker believes that the club have put in their best offer for the winger and has left the decision to Leicester whether they want to sell Mahrez at the price.  

Asked about the situation with Mahrez, Monchi said in a press conference: “During [Gregoire] Defrel’s presentation I said Roma reached the point which we considered was right for Mahrez.

“We made one of the biggest offers in the history of Roma – €30m plus fixed bonuses.

"We will not make any more offers.

“We have already done what we feel is right and the ball is now in Leicester’s court; we are waiting for an answer.”

Leicester are prepared to sell Mahrez, but have been insisting that they are yet to receive the right offer.
 