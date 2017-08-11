Only Plan A – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Won’t Sign Alternatives To Top Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he won’t sign players if we can’t get his top targets this month, something which could spell a quiet transfer window for the Reds.



Andrew Robertson from Hull City and Mohamed Salah from Roma have been the only major additions to the Liverpool squad this summer, but Klopp is still keen to add to his defence and midfield.











Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk remains a target despite Liverpool promising to end their interest in him earlier in the summer, but Southampton remain unwilling to sell the Dutchman.



Liverpool have also faced frustration in their pursuit of midfielder Naby Keita as RB Leipzig have made it clear that they won’t be allowing the Guinea international to leave.





Klopp remains keen to add to his squad in the final few weeks of the window but indicated they he won’t look for other options if Liverpool miss out on his top targets; managers regularly draw up first, second, third and even fourth choice targets for positions as landing the number one target is often tough.

But Klopp is not prepared to look past his number one targets, despite having to cope with Champions League football this season.



The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “If we bring in players, we bring them in because I like them.



“If not, then there will not be a Plan B or Plan C.



“The players we bring in are Plan A.”



Liverpool will open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Watford this coming weekend.

