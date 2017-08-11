Philippe Coutinho Rocks Liverpool With Transfer Request

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho has rocked Liverpool by handing in an official transfer request, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Liverpool released a statement on Friday morning insisting that they would not sell Coutinho, given interest from Barcelona, and he will remain a Reds player beyond the end of the transfer window.











But Coutinho wants to leave Liverpool for Barcelona.



And he is trying to force his way out of Anfield, after his strategy of letting Barcelona do the legwork to reach an agreement with Liverpool failed.





Coutinho has already agreed the terms of a contract with Barcelona and is desperate to switch to the Camp Nou this summer.