Philippe Coutinho Rocks Liverpool With Transfer Request

Philippe Coutinho has rocked Liverpool by handing in an official transfer request, according to Sky Sports News HQ.
Liverpool released a statement on Friday morning insisting that they would not sell Coutinho, given interest from Barcelona, and he will remain a Reds player beyond the end of the transfer window.
But Coutinho wants to leave Liverpool for Barcelona.
And he is trying to force his way out of Anfield, after his strategy of letting Barcelona do the legwork to reach an agreement with Liverpool failed.
Coutinho has already agreed the terms of a contract with Barcelona and is desperate to switch to the Camp Nou this summer.
Barcelona view Coutinho as a welcome addition and have made two bids for the Brazilian.
Liverpool though have knocked back both offers, with the latest being a bid coming up to the €100m mark, including bonuses.
The Catalans could now return given Coutinho has made clear that he does not want to be at Anfield.