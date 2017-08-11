XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/08/2017 - 23:13 BST

Philippe Coutinho’s Relationship With Jurgen Klopp Not Good, Doesn’t Want To Play For Liverpool

 




Philippe Coutinho's relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not good and he does not want to play for the Reds again, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Barcelona have had two offers for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool, but the Brazilian is desperate for the club to sell him to the Catalan giants.




Coutinho has already agreed a contract with Barcelona and is looking to push his way out of Anfield despite Liverpool vowing not to sell him.

He does not want to play for the Reds again and his relationship with boss Klopp is not good, while on Friday he handed in a transfer request.
 


However, Liverpool have Coutinho locked down on a contract until 2022 and as such are in a strong position to dictate terms.

Reds boss Klopp has ruled Coutinho out of Liverpool's Premier League opener this weekend against Watford, along with the first leg of the club's Champions League playoff tie against Hoffenheim next week.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona try their luck with another offer for Coutinho in the coming days to further rock Anfield.
 