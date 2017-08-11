Ronald Koeman Eyes Familiar Face Link Up As Everton In Talks To Sign Belgium-Based Midfielder

Everton are in talks to snap up midfielder Ruud Vormer, it has been claimed.
The 29-year-old is the captain at Belgian giants Club Brugge and a fixture for the Jupiler Pro League club – but his future could be in England.
According to Dutch outlet SoccerNews.nl, citing sources in Belgium, the Toffees are in talks to secure Vormer's signature this summer, as boss Ronald Koeman looks to put the finishing touches to his squad.
The central midfielder's season with Club Brugge has already started and he has turned out in two league games, registering an assist in each, along with appearing in two Champions League qualifiers.
Vormer, who operates as a central midfielder, is well known to Koeman, who coached him during his time in charge of Dutch club Feyenoord.
Despite being well aware of Vormer's qualities, a move to Everton may raise eyebrows in the Netherlands and is it claimed the midfielder did not share the best of relationships with Koeman and was often seen warming the bench.
But Vormer has kicked on with his game since a 2014 move to Belgium with Club Brugge and won the Belgian Cup in 2015 and the Belgian league title the following year.
He has made 137 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian outfit and is under contract with the club until the summer of 2020.