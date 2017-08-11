Ronald Koeman Eyes Familiar Face Link Up As Everton In Talks To Sign Belgium-Based Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are in talks to snap up midfielder Ruud Vormer, it has been claimed.



The 29-year-old is the captain at Belgian giants Club Brugge and a fixture for the Jupiler Pro League club – but his future could be in England.











According to Dutch outlet SoccerNews.nl, citing sources in Belgium, the Toffees are in talks to secure Vormer's signature this summer, as boss Ronald Koeman looks to put the finishing touches to his squad.



The central midfielder's season with Club Brugge has already started and he has turned out in two league games, registering an assist in each, along with appearing in two Champions League qualifiers.





Vormer, who operates as a central midfielder, is well known to Koeman, who coached him during his time in charge of Dutch club Feyenoord.