XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/08/2017 - 18:48 BST

Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette Play – Arsenal Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Leicester City in the opening match of the new Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will be keen for his men to take all three points against the Foxes, but he must do without Alexis Sanchez, who is missing due to a strain, while defender Laurent Koscielny is suspended.




Wenger goes with Petr Cech between the sticks, while at the back he picks Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka patrol midfield, while Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain operate as wing-backs. Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck play just off striker Alexandre Lacazette.

On the bench, the Arsenal manager can call for Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott if he needs to chase goals, while Aaron Ramsey is a midfield option.

 


Arsenal Team vs Leicester City

Cech, Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mustafi, Coquelin, Ramsey, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud
 