Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette Play – Arsenal Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Leicester City in the opening match of the new Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will be keen for his men to take all three points against the Foxes, but he must do without Alexis Sanchez, who is missing due to a strain, while defender Laurent Koscielny is suspended.











Wenger goes with Petr Cech between the sticks, while at the back he picks Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka patrol midfield, while Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain operate as wing-backs. Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck play just off striker Alexandre Lacazette.



On the bench, the Arsenal manager can call for Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott if he needs to chase goals, while Aaron Ramsey is a midfield option.



Arsenal Team vs Leicester City



Cech, Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Mustafi, Coquelin, Ramsey, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

