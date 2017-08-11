The Timing of Philippe Coutinho’s Transfer Request Is Terrible – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Arne Riise believes Philippe Coutinho’s transfer request has come at the wrong time for the club, just before the start of the new season.



The transfer saga surrounding Coutinho’s future at Liverpool took further twists on Friday, as Barcelona look to snare him away from Anfield in the final weeks of the window.











Liverpool released a statement in the morning claiming that they won’t be entertaining offers for the Brazilian midfielder and Jurgen Klopp reiterated the same claim in his press conference later in the day.



However, it then emerged that Coutinho has slapped in a transfer request and has officially asked to leave the Merseyside giants this summer.





Riise believes it is a tough situation for both the club and the player and admits that it is natural for Coutinho to want to join Barcelona because it is one of his dreams.

The Reds legend has no doubt that the midfielder loves Liverpool but admits that the timing of his transfer request couldn’t have been worse just ahead of the start of the new season.



Riise took to Twitter and wrote: “Coutinho has asked to leave Liverpool.



“What now FSG? Klopp? Not what we needed before the first game!



“[It’s a] tough situation for the club and player. We want to keep him as he is brilliant! He wants to leave as Barca is a dream for him. Not easy.



“We all know Coutinho loves Liverpool. Always will. No reason to hate him. Respect that players have different dreams. [It] needs sorting out as soon as possible.



“The timing of this transfer request is bad though! So many ways he could have played this better.



“For the club, team-mates and fans.”



Barcelona will be boosted by Coutinho’s attempts to push through a transfer and despite claims from Liverpool, the Catalan giants are expected to put in a fresh bid soon.

