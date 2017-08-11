XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/08/2017 - 22:55 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Closing In On Colombian Defender

 




Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is also on Inter's radar.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have been quiet in the summer transfer window so far and concern has been growing amongst the club's fans as Premier League rivals strengthen.




Now Tottenham stand on the verge of snapping up Sanchez though and, according to Sky Italia, are closing in on a €38.5m deal to scoop up the Ajax star .

Ajax took Sanchez to Europe from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, forking out €5m to capture the highly rated defender.
 


Just 21 years old, Sanchez has not yet made 50 appearances for Ajax in all competitions, and he does not look set to reach the milestone as Spurs close in.

The centre-back made a total of 46 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch giants last term, chipping in with six goals.

Sanchez, who has been on Inter's radar, is under contract with Ajax until 2021.
 