Tottenham Hotspur Closing In On Colombian Defender

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is also on Inter's radar.



Mauricio Pochettino's men have been quiet in the summer transfer window so far and concern has been growing amongst the club's fans as Premier League rivals strengthen.











Now Tottenham stand on the verge of snapping up Sanchez though and, according to Sky Italia, are closing in on a €38.5m deal to scoop up the Ajax star .



Ajax took Sanchez to Europe from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, forking out €5m to capture the highly rated defender.





Just 21 years old, Sanchez has not yet made 50 appearances for Ajax in all competitions, and he does not look set to reach the milestone as Spurs close in.