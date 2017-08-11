We’ll Make A Decision – Agent of Leeds United Target Pierre-Michel Lasogga Speaks

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga is reviewing the options open to him this summer, his agent has explained.



Lasogga has slipped to just fifth choice striker at Hamburg under coach Markus Gisdol and Leeds are looking to take him on loan for the season.











The striker has a further two years to run on his contract at Hamburg, with the Bundesliga club paying him a hefty salary of €3.4m per year, something which makes the side all the keener to offload Lasogga.



But whether Lasogga, whose girlfriend is due to give birth in September, wants to move to Elland Road is unclear.





And his agent will only reveal that his client is looking at the options open to him and will choose one.