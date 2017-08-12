XRegister
X
06 October 2016

12/08/2017 - 14:06 BST

Alvaro Morata On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Burnley in their first game of the new Premier League season.

The Blues are defending the title they won last term and will be keen to get off to a positive start at Stamford Bridge in front of the home faithful.




Blues manager Antonio Conte is without Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who are both out through injury, while Pedro Rodriguez is also sidelined. Victor Moses meanwhile is suspended due to being sent off in last season's FA Cup final.

Conte goes with Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while Antonio Rudiger is handed a start in defence, alongside David Luiz and Gary Cahill. Cesc Fabregas will be looking to control midfield along with N'Golo Kante, while Willian supports Michy Batshuayi.

On the bench, the Italian can call for new signing Alvaro Morata if needed.

 


Chelsea Team vs Burnley

Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Boga

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Kenedy, Scott, Musonda, Morata
 