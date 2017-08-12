Hamburg Striker Prepared For Leeds United Move As Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director Goes To Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is prepared to join Leeds United, but the question of money remains the key issue in any deal.



Leeds have now rejected two offers from Premier League clubs for Chris Wood, but the club are aware the New Zealander could leave because of interest from the top tier.











Hamburg striker Lasogga has been identified as an addition the club want and the Whites have been trying to put a season-long loan plus purchase agreement into action.



The Bundesliga club have been keen to ship out one of their top earners in Lasogga as he has fallen down the pecking order at the club and is coach Markus Gisdol's fifth choice striker.





And all parties are keen to find a solution, according to German daily the Hamburger Morgenpost, with Leeds possible if the financial aspects of a deal can be agreed.

Leeds are interested in signing him on a loan deal this month with an option to make the move permanent, but his €3.4m per year wages remain a problem.



Lasogga will not take a pay cut.



And Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt is now seeking to find out just how much of Lasogga's salary Leeds would be willing to take on.



The 25-year-old still has two left to run on his highly lucrative contract with Hamburg.

