Huge Result – Burnley Striker Hails Shock Win Over Chelsea

Burnley striker Sam Vokes admits that the 3-2 win over Chelsea is a huge result for the club after struggling on the road last season.



The Clarets survived in the Premier League due to a strong home record last season but were atrocious away from Turf Moore, winning just one game throughout the campaign.











They were expected to suffer another defeat when the fixtures list came out and they were scheduled to face league champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but things went off-script.



Burnley went into half time 3-0 up and despite a late fight-back from nine-men Chelsea, they managed to hold on to three points and win their first game on the road on the opening weekend of the season.





Vokes, who scored two of those goals in the first half, admits his side were sloppy to allow Chelsea back into the game but feels after an atrocious away record last year, it was a huge result for the team and the club.

The striker told the BBC: "We were sloppy at times but we ground the result out and we're delighted as a result.



"That's a huge result – a lot was made of our away form last season.



"So that result is huge, a massive win for us at the start of the season.



"It was always going to be tough here but we got our heads down and put in a performance."

