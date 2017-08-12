XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/08/2017 - 10:38 BST

If You Want Something You Come Forward – Sporting Lisbon Boss Challenges West Ham On William Carvalho

 




Sporting Lisbon coach Jorge Jesus has indicated that the club are yet to receive an offer for West Ham United target William Carvalho.

The 25-year-old’s future has come under the scanner this summer, with suggestions that he could be finally on his way to the Premier League this month.




Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been keen on him, but West Ham have been the ones who have been laying down the groundwork for his arrival in east London.

The Hammers have already convinced the player about a switch to the London Stadium, but negotiations with Sporting Lisbon have been rocky at best because of their financial demands from a deal.
 


However, Jesus indicated that Sporting Lisbon are yet to receive a concrete bid for the Portugal international, who is keen to leave the club this summer.  

Asked about William's future, the Sporting Lisbon coach was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily A Bola: “When someone wants something, they come forward.

“So far on one has come forward, so I am counting on all the Sporting players.”

Sporting Lisbon are believed to be unwilling to accept West Ham’s €30m bid and are holding out for more money.
 