Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Coy On Further Signings Over Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is coy over the prospect of the Whites making further signings over the course of the week.



The Whites are still looking to make additions this summer despite having been heavily active in the market, with signings at both ends of the pitch on their agenda.











In recent days, Leeds have been trying to snap up Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan with purchase option.



They are also keen on sign another centre-back, but Christiansen is unwilling to be drawn on whether deals could be pushed over the line next week.





"We will speak if there is something to speak about", the Dane said on BBC Radio Leeds.