Leicester City Star Offered To Barcelona

Arsenal and Roma target Riyad Mahrez has been offered to Barcelona with just a few weeks left in the transfer window.



The 26-year-old winger has been keen to leave Leicester this summer and Roma have been trying hard over the last few weeks to reach an agreement over a fee with the Foxes.











But Leicester have turned out to be tough negotiators and have rebuffed multiple offers from Roma, insisting that they won’t sell Mahrez unless they get the right price for him.



Roma sporting director Monchi has also insisted that they won’t be making any new bids for the winger as the club believe they have already put their best foot forward.





Mahrez remains keen to leave and according to Catalan daily Sport, the winger has been offered to Barcelona as a desperate attempt to get him out of the King Power Stadium.

Barcelona are in the market for additions following Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain and they have been offered the chance to sign the Leicester winger in the final month of the window.



However, they are unlikely to take up the offer as Mahrez is not a player the club are keen on signing this summer.



Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho remain their top targets.

