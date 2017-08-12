Let’s Make Elland Road Horrible Place For Teams – Leeds United Star’s Rallying Cry

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has urged the fans to turn Elland Road into a fortress again this season ahead of their first home league game later today.



Their home form under Garry Monk improved last season after a few years of indifferent performances at Elland Road and Leeds will be looking to do the same this time around under new management.











Leeds got off to a good start to the season with a win over Bolton in the opening league game of the campaign last weekend and followed it by a comfortable win over Port Vale in the EFL Cup in midweek at Elland Road.



And ahead of facing Preston North End today, Cooper sent a rallying call to the Leeds fans to turn Elland Road into a nightmarish place for opposition teams to visit this season.





The defender took to Twitter and wrote: “Game day!

“Get behind us and make Elland Road a horrible place to come.”



Leeds will be looking to bag three points from their first home league game to hold on to the momentum at the start of the season.

