Liverpool Stars Sympathise With Philippe Coutinho Over Barcelona Move Desire

Liverpool's players sympathise with Philippe Coutinho for wanting to join Barcelona, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Coutinho has slapped in a transfer request and wants to join Barcelona this summer, having seen Liverpool knock back two offers from the Catalan giants for his services.











It has been claimed that the Brazilian's relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a turn for the worse, but the club have so far vowed not to sell.



While a number of Reds fans are unhappy with Coutinho trying to force his way out of Anfield, the view is not shared by his team-mates.





It is claimed that the Liverpool players fully understand that Coutinho cannot say no to Barcelona and sympathise with him wanting to move to the Camp Nou.