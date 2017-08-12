XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/08/2017 - 17:42 BST

Manchester United Not Better Than Last Season Says Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted that despite spending big again this summer, Manchester United have not improved.

Jose Mourinho has brought Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic into his squad in the transfer window to take his spending for the summer close to the £140m mark.




And the Manchester United manager is keen to add at least one more new face to the team that finished sixth in the league last season but made it to the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

But despite the heavy business done, Whelan, who was assessing Liverpool's rivals in the league, believes that on the evidence of the UEFA Super Cup final against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Manchester United have not improved much from last season.
 


However, he admits that in Lukaku they have got someone who can score goals regularly for them.  

The former Liverpool midfielder said on LFC TV following the Reds' 3-3 draw against Watford: “Man United have spent, but for me I saw Man United the other night and I don't think there's a lot of difference from last season.

“With Lukaku you get a fella who might not get a kick for 70 minutes and then scores two goals.

“But overall, the Man United team the other night [in the UEFA Super Cup] just didn't look anything different than they were last year.”

Mourinho’s men will have a chance to prove the former Red wrong when they host West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.
 