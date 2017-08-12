XRegister
12/08/2017 - 11:38 BST

Mohamed Salah And Alberto Moreno Start – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s first league game of the season against Watford at Vicarage Road later this afternoon.

Academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold has been handed a start at right-back with Albert Moreno also starting on the other flank. Club captain Jordan Henderson is back at the starting eleven and new signing Moamed Salah has been handed his league debut by Klopp. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also play.




Another new signing Dominic Solanke has been named on the bench, with James Milner, Ragnar Klavan and Divock Origi also amongst the substitutes for Liverpool today.

With Philippe Coutinho’s transfer saga hogging the headlines, Klopp will be hoping to see his side get off to a good start to shift the focus back onto the football.

 


Liverpool Team vs Watford

Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi
 