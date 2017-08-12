Newcastle United Enter Transfer Mix For Liverpool Linked Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked midfielder Diego Laxalt has emerged as a target for Premier League new boys Newcastle United this month.



The Uruguayan’s future at Genoa has been under the scanner this summer, with a number of clubs in Italy and abroad keen to sign him in the current window.











Fiorentina and Roma are believed to be his suitors in Serie A, and even Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in taking Laxalt to England in the transfer window.



And it seems Laxalt is set to court more English interest in the last few weeks of the window as according to Sky Italia, Newcastle are showing a willingness to chase him.





Rafael Benitez has not been satisfied by Newcastle’s transfer business so far and is craving more players in the last few weeks of the window to build a squad good enough to survive in the Premier League.

And the left-sided Genoa midfielder has emerged as a target for Newcastle as the Spaniard looks to bring in more fresh faces at St. James’ Park this summer.



The presence of Benitez at Newcastle is believed to be a big lure for the Uruguayan, who is currently weighing up his options going into the final stretch of the transfer window.



Laxalt’s current deal with Genoa expires at the end of the season.

