X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/08/2017 - 18:25 BST

Players Have The Power – Former Leeds Star Hoping Chris Wood Won't Have Head Turned

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is hoping that Chris Wood does not have his head turned by interest from Premier League clubs.

Leeds have rejected an offer of £12m plus bonuses from Burnley, while there has also been talk of a £16m proposal from an unnamed Premier League side being knocked back.




The Championship side do not want to sell Wood, but the striker could be so tempted by the chance of a big pay rise and to play in the top flight that he asks to leave.

And Whelan understands the power that players have in the current climate, with a nod towards how Philippe Coutinho is pushing to leave Liverpool.
 


But the former White is hoping Wood stays happy and focused at Leeds.

"We know how much power the players have these days, if you look at Coutinho and what has happened", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"But he [Wood] looks like he is in a good place and enjoying his football.

"So hopefully other clubs won't ruffle his feathers."

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen said following his side's 0-0 draw with Preston North End on Saturday that he wants Wood to stay put.

But earlier this summer it was claimed the Whites had slapped a £20m asking price on his head.
 