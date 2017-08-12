Ryan Jack Starts – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially announced their team and substitutes to take on Hibernian at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Gers won their first league fixture of the season, away at Motherwell last weekend, and boss Pedro Caixinha will be keen for his men to keep their winning momentum by putting Neil Lennon's visitors to the sword.











The two teams last met in the 2016 Scottish Cup final when Hibernian edged out the Gers to clinch the trophy. In a bid to wipe away that memory, Rangers boss Caixinha picks Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while Fabio Cardoso and Bruno Alves form the central defensive pairing. Ryan Jack sits in midfield with Graham Dorrans, who will be bidding to continue his good form. Josh Windass is handed a start, while Alfredo Morelos and Kenny Miller carry the attacking threat.



If he needs to change things, Caixinha can call for striker Eduardo Herrera, while Niko Kranjcar is another option off the bench.



Rangers Team vs Hibernian



Foderingham; Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, Hodson; Candeias, Dorrans, Jack, Windass; Morelos, Miller



Substitutes: Alnwick, Wilson, Herrera, Rossiter, Kranjcar, Holt, Pena

