Sergio Aguero And Gabriel Jesus Start – Manchester City Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take on Brighton in the Citizens' first league game of the season at the Amex Stadium.



Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are starting together at the front with Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva offering creativity form behind as Guardiola names an attacking line up on the first day.











New signings Kyle Walker and Danilo will offer width from wing-back areas, with another fresh face Bernardo Silva making the bench. Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are the attacking options the Manchester City have in reserve today.



Guardiola will be looking to see his expensively assembled side get off to a good start to their league campaign after a trophyless last season.



Manchester City Team vs Brighton



Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Stones, Danilo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D Silva, G Jesus, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Sterling, Mangala, Sane, Bernardo, Toure, Foden

