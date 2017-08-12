Top Offer – Ajax Knock Back Tottenham Bid And Promise Big Contract For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax have rejected Tottenham Hotspur’s big money bid for Davinson Sanchez and have signalled their willingness to fight to keep him with a bumper new contract offer.



Tottenham finally got into some transfer action this week after it emerged that they have slapped in a €38.5m bid for Ajax’s 21-year-old defender Sanchez.











Spurs were confident that they made a good enough offer to snare the defender away from Ajax, but the Dutch giants are fighting back to keep hold of the player this summer.



And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax have knocked back Tottenham’s bid for the defender and are working on their own plan to keep Sanchez at the Amsterdam ArenA.





Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has revealed that they have offered a bumper new contract to Sanchez and are keen to keep him at the club.

Overmars said: “Ajax have made a top offer of a new contract to Davinson.”



A new five-year deal has been offered to the player and he could become one of the top earners at the club if he accepts and puts pen to paper on the fresh terms with Ajax.



Ajax are desperate to hold on to him but are aware the final decision lies with the player, who has an opportunity to move to England this summer.

