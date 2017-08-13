AC Milan Press Accelerator On Chase For Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have stepped up talks with Fiorentina to land striker Nikola Kalinic, who has also been linked with Premier League side Everton.



The Rossoneri have kept their eye on Kalinic for much of the summer, but have looked at other options to strengthen their attack, including Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Torino's Andrea Belotti and Chelsea's Diego Costa.











In recent days Everton have been linked with preparing an offer to sign Kalinic, but AC Milan have now stepped up their pursuit.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have held further discussions with Fiorentina and are moving towards an agreement.





It is claimed a deal could now be done soon, with Fiorentina looking for around €30m for the 29-year-old.