06 October 2016

13/08/2017 - 22:16 BST

AC Milan Press Accelerator On Chase For Everton Target

 




AC Milan have stepped up talks with Fiorentina to land striker Nikola Kalinic, who has also been linked with Premier League side Everton.

The Rossoneri have kept their eye on Kalinic for much of the summer, but have looked at other options to strengthen their attack, including Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Torino's Andrea Belotti and Chelsea's Diego Costa.




In recent days Everton have been linked with preparing an offer to sign Kalinic, but AC Milan have now stepped up their pursuit.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have held further discussions with Fiorentina and are moving towards an agreement.
 


It is claimed a deal could now be done soon, with Fiorentina looking for around €30m for the 29-year-old.

Kalinic scored 15 times in Serie A for Fiorentina last season, along with netting another five times in the club's Europa League campaign.

AC Milan believe the Croatia international can help fire the side to glory in the new campaign and are now keen to make sure they get their man.

The Croatian has been claimed to prefer a move to AC Milan over other options.
 