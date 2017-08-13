Andrea Radrizzani In Show of Leeds United Commitment

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is at one of the club's games today.
The Italian, who took 100 per cent control of the Whites earlier this summer, posted a video feed of himself at a Leeds game, with the match in question Leeds United Ladies in action at Harrogate Town (kick-off 2pm).
Radrizzani was watching the match from the stands in a further sign of his commitment to all levels of the club, while he then met players and staff after the game.
The Italian sports rights mogul has made a positive impression on the club's fans so far.
Leeds United Ladies #mot #club# family #pride pic.twitter.com/zNlZs33E7o— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) August 13, 2017
Radrizzani has backed Leeds in the transfer market and also bought back the club's Elland Road home.
He has also made a number of improvements to the stadium to establish a feel-good factor at the ground in the new campaign.
On the pitch Leeds played out a 0-0 draw against Preston North End on Saturday, meaning they have picked up four points from their opening two Championship matches of the season.
Leeds are next in action against Fulham at Elland Road on Tuesday night.