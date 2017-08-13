Andrea Radrizzani In Show of Leeds United Commitment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is at one of the club's games today.



The Italian, who took 100 per cent control of the Whites earlier this summer, posted a video feed of himself at a Leeds game, with the match in question Leeds United Ladies in action at Harrogate Town (kick-off 2pm).











Radrizzani was watching the match from the stands in a further sign of his commitment to all levels of the club, while he then met players and staff after the game.



The Italian sports rights mogul has made a positive impression on the club's fans so far.





Radrizzani has backed Leeds in the transfer market and also bought back the club's Elland Road home .