Can Spurs Fill Wembley For Every Game – Arsene Wenger Unsure

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed his doubt over Tottenham Hotspur''s ability to fill Wembley Stadium in each of their matches this season.



The Lilywhites will be using England's national stadium as their home venue this term as the construction work with their new ground continues.











Mauricio Pochettino's team used Wembley as their home venue last season for their Champions League and Europa League matches, but were not hugely successful at the ground.



The team in fact lost their Champions League group stage matches against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley, before also being ousted from the Europa League by virtue of a 2-2 draw against Gent.





The veteran Arsenal manager believes that the difficulties Tottenham faced at Wembley last season were purely psychological and it will have no bearings this season.



However, Wenger also believes that filling the 90,000 capacity stadium in each and every game is going to be an issue for Spurs.

"I think it is all a little bit in your head, ,Wenger told reporters while speaking about the problems Tottenham faced at Wembley last season.



"For a while you had the problem of the quality of the pitch but that does not exist anymore.



"Today, the pitch is of a similar quality to everywhere.



"After that, the difficulty is to fill it, nothing more.



"In England we are not used to playing with half a stadium empty.



"So can they fill it in every game? I don't know. A full Wembley Stadium is fantastic."

