06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/08/2017 - 22:44 BST

Chelsea and Real Madrid Keen On Davinson Sanchez, But Mauricio Pochettino Talk Gives Spurs Edge

 




Chelsea and Real Madrid have both joined the race for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Ajax have just knocked back a bid of €40m from Tottenham for Sanchez, despite the player being keen to make the move to join Mauricio Pochettino's side.




The Dutch giants have been hoping to keep hold of the Colombian defender with a bumper new contract offer, but Sanchez has set his heart on a move elsewhere.

Ajax are now hoping for an auction for Sanchez as, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Chelsea and Real Madrid have joined the race; the Spaniards are even preparing an offer.

 


Spurs though have reason to hope they can still win the race.

It is claimed that Sanchez has spoken to Pochettino and as such, the Colombian still prefers a move to Tottenham over other options.

The situation could change though if Tottenham are outbid by other clubs.

Moving to Stamford Bridge or the Bernabeu could be an irresistible temptation for the Colombian, if the pair agree fees with Ajax.
 