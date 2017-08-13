Chelsea and Real Madrid Keen On Davinson Sanchez, But Mauricio Pochettino Talk Gives Spurs Edge

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Real Madrid have both joined the race for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.



Ajax have just knocked back a bid of €40m from Tottenham for Sanchez, despite the player being keen to make the move to join Mauricio Pochettino's side.











The Dutch giants have been hoping to keep hold of the Colombian defender with a bumper new contract offer, but Sanchez has set his heart on a move elsewhere.



Ajax are now hoping for an auction for Sanchez as, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Chelsea and Real Madrid have joined the race; the Spaniards are even preparing an offer.



Spurs though have reason to hope they can still win the race.