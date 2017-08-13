XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/08/2017 - 17:56 BST

Chelsea, Thanks For Nemanja Matic, Wonderful Gesture – Former Manchester United Star

 




Former Manchester United player and coach Phil Neville has thanked Chelsea for selling the Red Devils Nemanja Matic this summer.

Chelsea surprisingly agreed to strengthen title rivals by selling Matic to Manchester United, banking a fee of around £40m for the defensive midfielder.




Matic was named in the starting eleven for Manchester United's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham on Sunday and played his part in a comprehensive 4-0 win for Jose Mourinho's men.

The midfielder was in good form throughout and brought out the best in those around him.
 


And Neville ribbed Chelsea over agreeing to sell the experienced midfielder to Manchester United.

Early in the game, Neville tweeted: "Matic started unbelievable."

Then at the end he added: "Thank you Chelsea for Matic, wonderful gesture."

While Manchester United got their season off to a winning start, Chelsea went down to a shock 3-2 home defeat against Burnley.

The Blues were claimed to have sold Matic due to having bought Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, but Bakayoko is currently sidelined through injury and played no part against the Clarets.
 