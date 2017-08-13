Chelsea, Thanks For Nemanja Matic, Wonderful Gesture – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United player and coach Phil Neville has thanked Chelsea for selling the Red Devils Nemanja Matic this summer.



Chelsea surprisingly agreed to strengthen title rivals by selling Matic to Manchester United, banking a fee of around £40m for the defensive midfielder.











Matic was named in the starting eleven for Manchester United's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham on Sunday and played his part in a comprehensive 4-0 win for Jose Mourinho's men.



The midfielder was in good form throughout and brought out the best in those around him.





And Neville ribbed Chelsea over agreeing to sell the experienced midfielder to Manchester United .