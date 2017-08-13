XRegister
13/08/2017 - 18:31 BST

Confidence Does That – Jose Mourinho Purrs As Man Utd Toy With West Ham In Old Trafford Crushing

 




Jose Mourinho thinks his Manchester United side showed their best when they relaxed in their 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Expectations were high when Mourinho's men took to the pitch for their opening game of the new Premier League season and they did not disappoint, putting the Hammers under the cosh from the off.




Summer signing Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute before then adding a second in the 52nd minute to all but kill off the visitors.

As the clock ticked down and the three points were in the bag, the Red Devils added icing to the cake with goals from Anthony Martial (87th minute) and Paul Pogba (90th) to send West Ham packing from Old Trafford on the end of a spanking.
 


Mourinho does have some sympathy for the visitors as he dubbed the match "not a 4-0 game" and explained his men showed their best when they were able to relax.

"The game was difficult, it was open at 2-0 and they had a chance to score. It was not a 4-0 game", he said on Sky Sports.

"When you relax, you play with confidence.

"We did not start especially well, we looked nervous, but then we put in a quality performance.

"A word that I like is confidence, they played with confidence and played football. It was a very positive performance", Mourinho added.

He also refused to read anything into the win putting Manchester United top of the Premier League after the first matchday and explained the main thing he is happy with is seeing his side play with confidence.

"The fact we start winning and are top, it means nothing.

"The performance and the levels of confidence is what means a lot to me.

"We lost two points against them last season and had similar games where we were dominated. Today we got the three points", Mourinho added.
 

 