Confidence Does That – Jose Mourinho Purrs As Man Utd Toy With West Ham In Old Trafford Crushing

Jose Mourinho thinks his Manchester United side showed their best when they relaxed in their 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Old Trafford.



Expectations were high when Mourinho's men took to the pitch for their opening game of the new Premier League season and they did not disappoint, putting the Hammers under the cosh from the off.











Summer signing Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute before then adding a second in the 52nd minute to all but kill off the visitors.



As the clock ticked down and the three points were in the bag, the Red Devils added icing to the cake with goals from Anthony Martial (87th minute) and Paul Pogba (90th) to send West Ham packing from Old Trafford on the end of a spanking.





Mourinho does have some sympathy for the visitors as he dubbed the match "not a 4-0 game" and explained his men showed their best when they were able to relax .