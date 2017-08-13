Great Delivery – Former Leeds United Star Impressed With Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has already seen enough of Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to rate him highly.



Leeds have snapped up Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United and he was named at left-back for the Whites in their Championship meeting with Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday.











Thomas Christiansen's men huffed and puffed against a Preston side that were reduced to ten men on the hour mark, but could not make the breakthrough as it ended 0-0; Borthwick-Jackson was brought off for Stuart Dallas in the 82nd minute.



Whelan was impressed with the Manchester United talent and expressed his surprise he was substituted and not Ezgjan Alioski.





" He defends very well. He competes in the air. He's got a good stature about him and loads of energy", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.