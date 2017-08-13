Great Delivery – Former Leeds United Star Impressed With Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has already seen enough of Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to rate him highly.
Leeds have snapped up Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United and he was named at left-back for the Whites in their Championship meeting with Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday.
Thomas Christiansen's men huffed and puffed against a Preston side that were reduced to ten men on the hour mark, but could not make the breakthrough as it ended 0-0; Borthwick-Jackson was brought off for Stuart Dallas in the 82nd minute.
Whelan was impressed with the Manchester United talent and expressed his surprise he was substituted and not Ezgjan Alioski.
"He defends very well. He competes in the air. He's got a good stature about him and loads of energy", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He likes to get forward into those final third areas and he has a great delivery on him.
"He was one of the few players [against Preston] who put in decent balls, from that left hand side.
"Why he came off, I don't know.
"I thought he'd have taken Alioski off and put Dallas on", the former White added.
Borthwick-Jackson had a loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship in the first half of last season, but struggled for playing time.
He also turned out for Leeds in their 4-1 EFL Cup win over Port Vale last week.