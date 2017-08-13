XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/08/2017 - 15:48 BST

He’s Got Eye For Danger – Chelsea Legend Says No Worries Over Youngster Facing Tottenham

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker was impressed with Andreas Christensen's performance against Burnley, despite the Blues losing 3-2 at home on Saturday, and says there are no worries over fielding him against Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte's men had Gary Cahill sent off early on in the game at Stamford Bridge and Christensen was introduced into the action in the 18th minute, in difficult circumstances for the Blues.




With Cahill now suspended for Chelsea's trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, Christensen is set for a key role against Mauricio Pochettino's side at Wembley.

The Denmark international has just finished a two-year loan at German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Walker is sure that Conte will have no concerns over playing the 21-year-old against Spurs.
 


"I thought he played very well today. He reads the game well, he's got an eye for danger", Walker said on Chelsea TV following the Burnley game.

"It was important for Christiansen he had a good game today because it will give him confidence, but also it will give Antonio Conte confidence.

"Conte will say this young lad's learnt his trade, been away and come back with flying colours", he added.

Christensen was snapped up by Chelsea in 2012 from Danish giants Brondby and added to the club's youth ranks.

Long tipped for the highest level of the game, the centre-back, who is also able to operate as a defensive midfielder, represented Denmark at numerous youth levels before being handed his senior bow in 2015.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham next Sunday.
 