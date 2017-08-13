He’s Got Eye For Danger – Chelsea Legend Says No Worries Over Youngster Facing Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Clive Walker was impressed with Andreas Christensen's performance against Burnley, despite the Blues losing 3-2 at home on Saturday, and says there are no worries over fielding him against Tottenham Hotspur.



Antonio Conte's men had Gary Cahill sent off early on in the game at Stamford Bridge and Christensen was introduced into the action in the 18th minute, in difficult circumstances for the Blues.











With Cahill now suspended for Chelsea's trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, Christensen is set for a key role against Mauricio Pochettino's side at Wembley.



The Denmark international has just finished a two-year loan at German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Walker is sure that Conte will have no concerns over playing the 21-year-old against Spurs.





" I thought he played very well today. He reads the game well, he's got an eye for danger", Walker said on Chelsea TV following the Burnley game.