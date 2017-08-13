He’s Got To Change His Game, And Quickly – Leeds United New Boy Concerning Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that Whites forward Ezgjan Alioski needs to change his game quickly if he is to be a success at Elland Road.



The Whites snapped Alioski up from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano earlier this summer and there was much excitement amongst fans about his arrival.











But he was poor in Leeds' 0-0 home draw against Preston North End on Saturday as he quickly found out what life in the cut and thrust of the physical Championship is all about.



Kemar Roofe was another to struggle, but he was brought off on the hour mark, while Alioski completed the full 90 minutes.



Whelan accepts that Roofe was often pushed off the ball easily, but is far more concerned about Alioski, who he feels needs to change his game to cope with English football – and fast.