06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/08/2017 - 23:38 BST

He’s Got To Change His Game, And Quickly – Leeds United New Boy Concerning Former White

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that Whites forward Ezgjan Alioski needs to change his game quickly if he is to be a success at Elland Road.

The Whites snapped Alioski up from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano earlier this summer and there was much excitement amongst fans about his arrival.




But he was poor in Leeds' 0-0 home draw against Preston North End on Saturday as he quickly found out what life in the cut and thrust of the physical Championship is all about.

Kemar Roofe was another to struggle, but he was brought off on the hour mark, while Alioski completed the full 90 minutes.

 


Whelan accepts that Roofe was often pushed off the ball easily, but is far more concerned about Alioski, who he feels needs to change his game to cope with English football – and fast.

"I kind of agree [Roofe was too weak and too easily knocked off the ball] but then Alioski didn't get past his man either – he wasn't strong enough", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He was trying to give it that little body swerve and go down the line, but he wasn't strong enough to keep hold of the ball or nudge his man off.

"Alioski for me is the one that has got to change his game quickly", he added.

Leeds beat off competition from several sides for Alioski's signature.

The 25-year-old played all his senior football in Switzerland before joining Leeds, playing for Young Boys' B team, Schaffhausen and latterly Lugano.
 