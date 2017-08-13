Important To Wipe Away Bad St. James’ Park Memory – Mauricio Pochettino Hails Spurs Win Over Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino thinks it was important Tottenham Hotspur erased bad memories of St. James' Park by beating Newcastle United 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.



Spurs were thrashed 5-1 on their last visit to St. James' Park in 2016 and had a tough time opening Newcastle up in the early stages of their Premier League opener.











They were given a helping hand when Jonjo Shelvey was sent off for the Magpies three minutes into the second half, while Dele Alli then gave the visitors the lead just past the hour mark from close range.



Tottenham were in the ascendancy and when Ben Davies made it 2-0 in the 70th minute Newcastle had no way back.





Pochettino admits Spurs were helped by Newcastle going down to ten men as the Magpies had restricted space for his team to play, but he is in no doubt Tottenham deserved all three points .