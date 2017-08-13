Javier Hernandez Plays – West Ham Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Manchester United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford this afternoon.



Slaven Bilic has a number of absentees with Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Cheikhou Kouyate and Andy Carroll all missing the meeting with the Red Devils through injury.











However, Bilic does have a number of fresh faces available and picks Joe Hart between the sticks, while at the back Pablo Zabaleta is another new face. Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku are also selected.



Mark Noble captains the side, with Pedro Obiang also handed a start, while Andre Ayew and Marko Arnautovic will look to support Javier Hernandez on his return to Old Trafford.



Bilic can turn to Jose Fonte off the bench if needed, while Diafra Sakho is another option.



West Ham United Team vs Manchester United



Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Obiang, Noble, Fernandes, Ayew, Arnautovic, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Cresswell, Fonte, Collins, Rice, Sakho

