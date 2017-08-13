Jurgen Klopp Seems OK With This And It Worries Me – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronnie Whelan is worried by how relaxed Jurgen Klopp seemed with Liverpool's defensive performance in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.



Fragility from set pieces again haunted the Reds as they dropped two points in their opening Premier League game of the season.











Klopp has refused to dip into the transfer market for starting defenders and went with Simon Mignolet in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Alberto Moreno at left-back, and a centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.



The German was relaxed about how Liverpool coped with set pieces after the match and praised Watford for how they attacked the ball; the German was more concerned with Liverpool being outmuscled in midfield.





And for Whelan, Klopp appearing relaxed at conceding from a set piece worries him as Liverpool continue to be fragile at dead ball situations, as has been the case throughout the German's reign .