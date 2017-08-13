Jurgen Klopp Seems OK With This And It Worries Me – Liverpool Legend

Ronnie Whelan is worried by how relaxed Jurgen Klopp seemed with Liverpool's defensive performance in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.
Fragility from set pieces again haunted the Reds as they dropped two points in their opening Premier League game of the season.
Klopp has refused to dip into the transfer market for starting defenders and went with Simon Mignolet in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Alberto Moreno at left-back, and a centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.
The German was relaxed about how Liverpool coped with set pieces after the match and praised Watford for how they attacked the ball; the German was more concerned with Liverpool being outmuscled in midfield.
And for Whelan, Klopp appearing relaxed at conceding from a set piece worries him as Liverpool continue to be fragile at dead ball situations, as has been the case throughout the German's reign.
"He seems as if he's OK with the situation and that worries me because they are still defensively…he said it's a great ball in, great run…we've got to be able to stop the run or block the cross", bemoaned Whelan on LFC TV.
"How long has he been here now? And he's been saying it since he's been here that we can't defend properly.
"Is it a case of change the whole back four and let's get four in who can?
"You get worried every time a corner comes in or a free kick from a difficult area", he added.
Klopp took charge of Liverpool in October 2015 and the current transfer window is his fourth at the club, but just one of the back five (including the goalkeeper) were signed by the German.