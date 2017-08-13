Lucky He Wasn’t Brought Off At Half Time – Leeds United Star’s Showing Doesn’t Impress Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Ezgjan Alioski was lucky not to have been brought off by Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen at half time against Preston North End, Noel Whelan feels.



The Macedonia international, who Leeds bought from Swiss side Lugano earlier this summer, was handed a start against Preston at Elland Road on Saturday.











But Alioski struggled to affect the game as Preston, with ten men, cancelled Leeds out and earned a 0-0 draw in the Championship fixture.



Kemar Roofe was brought off in the 61st minute and replaced by Samu Saiz, but Alioski lasted the entire 90 and Whelan thinks he was lucky to stay on the pitch.





" Some of our bigger names didn't turn up", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.