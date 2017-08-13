XRegister
06 October 2016

13/08/2017 - 14:24 BST

Lucky He Wasn’t Brought Off At Half Time – Leeds United Star’s Showing Doesn’t Impress Former White

 




Ezgjan Alioski was lucky not to have been brought off by Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen at half time against Preston North End, Noel Whelan feels.

The Macedonia international, who Leeds bought from Swiss side Lugano earlier this summer, was handed a start against Preston at Elland Road on Saturday.




But Alioski struggled to affect the game as Preston, with ten men, cancelled Leeds out and earned a 0-0 draw in the Championship fixture.

Kemar Roofe was brought off in the 61st minute and replaced by Samu Saiz, but Alioski lasted the entire 90 and Whelan thinks he was lucky to stay on the pitch.
 


"Some of our bigger names didn't turn up", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think Alioski was disappointing.

"He was probably lucky to stay on the field with his first half performance.

"Roofe can think he's hard done by because with the two of them it could have been a choice of taking them off", he added.

Alioski was in good form in the Swiss top flight for Lugano last term and Leeds fans will be hoping he can quickly adapt to the demands of Championship football.

He may be handed another opportunity on Tuesday night when Fulham visit Elland Road.
 