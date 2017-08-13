Moussa Sissoko Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on newly promoted Newcastle United in their Premier League opener at St. James' Park this afternoon.



Spurs head into the game minus full-back Kieran Trippier, who suffered damage to his ligaments last weekend, while winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is also on the sidelines.











Spurs finished as runners-up last term and will be keen to make a statement of their intent to again challenge by seeing off Rafael Benitez's men.



Manager Mauricio Pochettino has Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back he names Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Eric Dier plays, as does Moussa Dembele, while there is also a start for former Magpie Moussa Sissoko. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.



If Pochettino needs to change things at St. James' Park, he can turn to Cameron Carter-Vickers, while Victor Wanyama and Heung-Min Son are also amongst the options on the bench.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United



Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Jansson

