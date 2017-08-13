Nemanja Matic Starts – Manchester United Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes to play host to West Ham at Old Trafford in their opening game of the new Premier League season.



The Red Devils regularly dropped points at home last term and boss Jose Mourinho will be keen for that to change, starting by beating the visiting Hammers.











Mourinho is without Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo.



The Portuguese has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he selects Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. Nemanja Matic is handed his Manchester United debut and will be looking to allow Paul Pogba to get forward, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata also looking to support Romelu Lukaku.



If Mourinho needs to make changes then off the bench he can call for Anthony Martial, while Marouane Fellaini is a midfield option.



Manchester United Team vs West Ham United



De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial

