06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/08/2017 - 18:20 BST

Rangers, You Made Him Better – St Johnstone Boss On Michael O’Halloran

 




St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright thinks Michael O'Halloran is an improved player for his time at Rangers.

Rangers raided McDiarmid Park to snap up O'Halloran in the 2016 winter transfer window and he played his part in helping the Gers, then under Mark Warburton, win promotion back to the Scottish top flight.




But he struggled to make an impact at Ibrox last season and new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha decided offloading O'Halloran was the right move and he returned to St Johnstone on loan.

O'Halloran has hit the ground running in familiar climes and grabbed a brace on Saturday as the Saints thrashed Motherwell 4-1.
 


And Wright thinks he has got back a better player than the one he sold to Rangers.

"Michael has come back and I think he is even better", Wright was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"To score three goals already is an incredible start for him", he added.

Wright also insists he knew what he was getting when he agreed a deal to re-sign the 26-year-old.

"That is one of the reasons I signed Michael.

"There were maybe other options in England, but there is always a question mark.

"The relationship I have with him and he has with the players and fans here meant it was a no-brainer", Wright explained.

It remains to be seen if there is any future back at Rangers for O'Halloran if he impresses back at St. Johnstone.
 