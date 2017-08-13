Rangers, You Made Him Better – St Johnstone Boss On Michael O’Halloran

Follow @insidefutbol





St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright thinks Michael O'Halloran is an improved player for his time at Rangers.



Rangers raided McDiarmid Park to snap up O'Halloran in the 2016 winter transfer window and he played his part in helping the Gers, then under Mark Warburton, win promotion back to the Scottish top flight.











But he struggled to make an impact at Ibrox last season and new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha decided offloading O'Halloran was the right move and he returned to St Johnstone on loan.



O'Halloran has hit the ground running in familiar climes and grabbed a brace on Saturday as the Saints thrashed Motherwell 4-1.





And Wright thinks he has got back a better player than the one he sold to Rangers .