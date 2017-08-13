XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/08/2017 - 13:55 BST

So What’s Point of Pre-Season – Liverpool Legend Lays Into Reds Following Watford Draw

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan believes the Reds cannot use the fact that it was the first game of the season against Watford as an excuse for a poor defensive display.

Jurgen Klopp's men were shocking at the back at Vicarage Road and needed inspired attacking play to take a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw in their Premier League opener.




It was suggested after the match that Liverpool should be cut some slack due to it being the first match of the season for the side – but Whelan cannot agree.

The former Reds midfielder, who won trophies aplenty with the club, says the entire point of pre-season is to make sure the side are ready for the start of the league campaign.
 


And he believes mentally the Reds should have been more than prepared for the Hornets.

"Well, there's no point in having pre-season then", Whelan said on LFC TV.

"You should be up and running after playing eight games or whatever.

"You should be ready mentally. Physically maybe not 100 per cent, but mentally yes, you should be.

"They should be ready and making the right decisions at this time.

"They should be mentally ready, but I don't think they were ready mentally in the first half", the Irishman added.

Klopp will hope Liverpool are well and truly ready when they play the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Hoffenheim in Germany on Tuesday evening.
 