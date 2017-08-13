So What’s Point of Pre-Season – Liverpool Legend Lays Into Reds Following Watford Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan believes the Reds cannot use the fact that it was the first game of the season against Watford as an excuse for a poor defensive display.



Jurgen Klopp's men were shocking at the back at Vicarage Road and needed inspired attacking play to take a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw in their Premier League opener.











It was suggested after the match that Liverpool should be cut some slack due to it being the first match of the season for the side – but Whelan cannot agree.



The former Reds midfielder, who won trophies aplenty with the club, says the entire point of pre-season is to make sure the side are ready for the start of the league campaign.





And he believes mentally the Reds should have been more than prepared for the Hornets.