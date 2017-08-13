XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/08/2017 - 17:02 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Just €2m Away From Landing Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur just need to increase their bid for Celta Vigo's Pape Cheikh by €2m to strike a deal for the midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, but the Spurs boss wants deals done before the transfer window closes as he looks to strengthen his squad.




He has zeroed in on Senegal-born schemer Pape Cheikh and, according to Spanish daily AS, has slapped in a bid of €8m for the 20-year-old.

The midfielder's release clause in his contract at Celta Vigo is set at the €30m mark.
 


However, the Spanish side are willing to do business for a figure of €10m, just a €2m increase on Tottenham's current bid.

Pape Cheikh is also attracted by the idea of moving to the north London club.

The midfielder, who has been capped by Spain at youth level, having arrived in the country in 2011 as a 14-year-old, knows a switch to Spurs would mean Champions League football and joining one of the Premier League's biggest sides.

He is also aware he would be in for a bumper pay rise.
 