06 October 2016

14/08/2017 - 15:25 BST

Bristol City Chasing Iceland International

 




English Championship side Bristol City are chasing Icelandic goalkeeper Ogmundur Kristinsson, who is expected to leave Swedish outfit Hammarby this summer.

Hammarby have signed two goalkeepers this year in the shape of Johan Wiland and Benny Lenkstrom, which means Kristinsson is tipped to be heading for the exit door as a result.




The Icelandic shot-stopper has interest from clubs in both Denmark and Norway, but he also has Championship club Bristol City chasing him, according to Icelandic outlet Fotbolti.net.

Kristinsson has turned out in 16 league and three cup matches for Hammarby this season, but since the arrival of Wiland has been relegated to the bench.

 


Kristinsson, 28, joined Hammarby from Danish outfit Randers in 2015.

In total the goalkeeper has made 69 appearances for the Swedish side, conceding 101 goals in the process and keeping 16 clean sheets.

Kristinsson is a senior Iceland international and has won 14 caps for his country on the international stage.
 