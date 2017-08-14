XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2017 - 19:54 BST

Celtic Star Dubs Kieran Tierney Progress “Incredible”

 




Celtic winger James Forrest insists that the progress Kieran Tierney has made is incredible and with time the youngster is going to get even better.

The 20-year-old full-back has been a revelation for the Hoops, with the 2016/17 season being one of the most productive ones for him, where he played an overall 40 games, providing his team-mates with 12 assists and also scoring two goals for the Scottish champions.




The academy recruit was rewarded for his performances as he was handed the captain's armband for last Tuesday's Scottish League Cup win against Kilmarnock, where he scored with an impressive strike from almost 40 yards out.

Forrest, who himself made his way through the academy, insists that he can see a lot of potential in his young team-mate and as he gets better and better every season he is going to contribute to the growth of the Celtic team.
 


"His progress has been incredible and he's still only 20", Forrest was quoted as saying by STV.  

"It all comes naturally to him.

"He doesn't play as a 20-year-old.

"He has a lot of games under his belt with Celtic now.

"He's come on and keeps getting better and better, which is good for everyone in the team."
 