Celtic Star Dubs Kieran Tierney Progress “Incredible”

Celtic winger James Forrest insists that the progress Kieran Tierney has made is incredible and with time the youngster is going to get even better.



The 20-year-old full-back has been a revelation for the Hoops, with the 2016/17 season being one of the most productive ones for him, where he played an overall 40 games, providing his team-mates with 12 assists and also scoring two goals for the Scottish champions.











The academy recruit was rewarded for his performances as he was handed the captain's armband for last Tuesday's Scottish League Cup win against Kilmarnock, where he scored with an impressive strike from almost 40 yards out.



Forrest, who himself made his way through the academy, insists that he can see a lot of potential in his young team-mate and as he gets better and better every season he is going to contribute to the growth of the Celtic team.





"His progress has been incredible and he's still only 20", Forrest was quoted as saying by STV.

"It all comes naturally to him.



"He doesn't play as a 20-year-old.



"He has a lot of games under his belt with Celtic now.



"He's come on and keeps getting better and better, which is good for everyone in the team."

