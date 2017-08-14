Frank de Boer Key To Crystal Palace Move Admits Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah has revealed that his interactions with Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer played a key role in him joining the Eagles.



The 19-year-old was snapped up on a season-long loan deal by De Boer's team recently, thus getting the chance to reunite with his former coach at Ajax.











The youngster insists that the desire he witnessed from De Boer to secure his services made his decision to join the club easy.



The Manchester United contracted player also took time to speak about the need for him to repay the manager's faith by putting in good performances on the pitch for his new team.





“The manager spoke to me about coming down to join Crystal Palace and it was clear that he wanted me to be part of his squad which as a player gives you a great feeling straight away", Fosu-Mensah told his club's official website.

"I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club."



Being just 19, the Dutch Under-21 international insists that he still has a lot to learn and regular first team opportunities at Selhurst Park will help him to do so.



“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development."



He made his first start for Crystal Palace in their 3-0 home defeat against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.



The youngster has featured 21 times for Manchester United since making his senior debut in 2016.

