He’s Colombia’s Best – Former Ajax Star Talks Up Move For Chelsea and Tottenham Target Davinson Sanchez

Former Ajax star Daniel Cruz believes that countryman Davinson Sanchez is ready for the step up to a bigger league, following interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.



Ajax have just turned down a proposal worth €40m from Tottenham for the Colombian centre-back, but Sanchez's head has been turned and he reportedly refused to play for the Dutch giants in their 2-1 loss at minnows Heracles at the weekend.











Chelsea have now also joined the race for Sanchez, while Real Madrid are even claimed to be putting the finishing touches to an offer for the defender.



Colombia-born former midfielder Cruz, who played for Ajax between 2000 and 2003, says that Colombians would like to see Sanchez playing in a bigger league.



And he feels as Colombia's best defender it would make sense.