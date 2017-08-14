XRegister
14/08/2017 - 16:42 BST

He’s Colombia’s Best – Former Ajax Star Talks Up Move For Chelsea and Tottenham Target Davinson Sanchez

 




Former Ajax star Daniel Cruz believes that countryman Davinson Sanchez is ready for the step up to a bigger league, following interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Ajax have just turned down a proposal worth €40m from Tottenham for the Colombian centre-back, but Sanchez's head has been turned and he reportedly refused to play for the Dutch giants in their 2-1 loss at minnows Heracles at the weekend.




Chelsea have now also joined the race for Sanchez, while Real Madrid are even claimed to be putting the finishing touches to an offer for the defender.

Colombia-born former midfielder Cruz, who played for Ajax between 2000 and 2003, says that Colombians would like to see Sanchez playing in a bigger league.

 


And he feels as Colombia's best defender it would make sense.

"There is a lot of attention on him in the newspapers and on television [in Colombia]", Cruz told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"He is our best defender.

"So you would think he is allowed to be in a bigger league where the other top internationals are", he added.

Ajax are keen to see a bidding war develop for Sanchez, who is showing no interest in entering into talks with the Dutch club over a new and improved contract at the Amsterdam ArenA.
 